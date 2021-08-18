WATCH: Famous chef cat attempting viral cooking hacks is the cutest thing you'll see today
Share this article:
Cats aren’t necessarily known for their culinary skills, but one feline is making it happen with an Instagram feed filled with hilarious cooking videos.
Adorable videos of animals are a huge hit on the internet, topped by cats performing various tricks and tasks that go viral in seconds.
Nowadays, a cat chef is taking the internet by storm by preparing one dish at a time. You must have stumbled upon videos of this cat cooking and coming up with various delicious meals including drinks.
We are talking about Meow Chef, with the username ‘That Little Puff’, on Instagram. That Little Puff is currently sitting at over 600 000 followers on the social networking service.
While Meow Chef mostly makes refreshing summer drinks, like fruit smoothies and delectable cocktails, the cat has also dipped its claws into full-on meals, including steak dishes and soups.
Though you can certainly follow these easy-to-make recipes for your own cooking, we highly recommend just watching Meow Chef use its little paws to chop up fruit and stir drinks while, of course, meowing and purring along the way.
The cat watches cooking hack videos on a smartphone, then attempts to recreate the same trick in the kitchen, with disastrous and unexpected results resulting in laughs all around. The hilarious straight-faced expressions of the cat, as well as the cooking hack, make for an addictive watch.
One of the videos that we liked of the cat was a hack that shows a neat way of making a sunny-side-up. Puff goes on to try the recipe and almost nails it. We won’t give away the ending so take a look at the clip to see how the dish turned out.