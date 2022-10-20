WATCH: Gogo Maweni gets a pet cobra but tweeps are convinced it’s for witchcraft

Mzansi’s very own celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is not afraid to speak her mind, sometimes causing quite the stir. The traditional healer and social media influencer, who once confessed to practising and possessing witchcraft abilities, is believed to have bewitched her baby daddies when they failed to pay child maintenance.

But her latest purchase had even more people raising eyebrows. Taking to Twitter, Dr Maweni, as she is affectionately known, shared a video of a cobra in a plastic container. The slithering serpent could be seen moving around in its new contained home. That didn’t make it any less frightening.

“I wasn’t lying when I said I’m getting a cobra,” said Maweni. What made the video even more baffling was someone, whom we could only assume was her husband Sabelo Magube, adding in the background, “And I always loved poisonous snakes.” Maweni then asked, “What are we naming this one?”

However, it was the comments that elicited the most laughs, mostly being that many suspected Dr Maweni’s purchase of the snake was exclusively for witchcraft purposes. Or maybe you have a completely justifiable reason,

I'm just curious 🤔 — Confession of MrD (@MrDWillConfess) October 19, 2022

“Okay , I think we need a little context behind the reason why you got a cobra,” wrote an online user. “Because to the average person a snake denotes witchcraft ,which is super triggering for South Africans. “And right now it just seems like you are normalizing something that destroys lives.”