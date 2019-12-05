With more than 2.4 million Instagram followers, Lil BUB was one of the original online cat sensations. Sadly, the little feline that was diagnosed with a severe case of feline dwarfism has died.

Her owner Mike Bridavsky posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Tuesday, notifying her fans of her passing: "On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep."