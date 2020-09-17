WATCH: Now that’s how you catch a snake, dressed in a sari and armed with a stick

We can only stan after coming across a recent Twitter post that went viral showing a woman dressed in a sari calmly catching a snake. The video, initially shared by Twitter user Dr Ajayita (who mistakenly identified the woman as Virat Bhagini) shows conservationist Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer, trying to coax a snake out of its hiding spot in someone’s home with just a stick, finally catching it with her bare hands. According to the Hindustan Times, Chitti was on her way to a wedding when she received the call and rushed off to help. Despite being dressed in a flowing sari, she captures the distressed snake within a matter of minutes. Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

The video has since amassed over 2.2K retweets and 9.5K likes, with many comments commending Chitti for her brave work.

😳😳What a brave person. — Dharmic Nationalist 🕉️ #BleedBhagwa🚩🚩 (@HelloNNewman) September 12, 2020

Please look at our brave Indian sister catched Indian Cobra without any equipment and that too in Indian Traditional attire. — yr (@PuliYugandhar) September 17, 2020

One online user pointed out that the snake in question was an Indian cobra.

Also known as the spectacled cobra, Asian cobra, or binocellate cobra, the species is mostly found in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, according to Wikipedia.

It is also a member of the "big four" species that inflicts the most snakebites on humans in India.

The Indian cobra is revered in Indian mythology and culture, and is often seen with snake charmers. It is now protected in India under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.