The 'Sky Is Pink' star gave her husband the shock of his life when she returned home with their new puppy, a German Shepherd, who they have decided to call Gino Jonas.
He wrote on Instagram: "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)"
And under his post, Priyanka wished her husband a happy "almost anniversary baby", before adding: "ur face ... hilarious (sic)"