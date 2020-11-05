WATCH: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello adopt a puppy, name him Tarzan

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have adopted a puppy. The couple have added a furry friend to their family, as Shawn took to social media this week to debut their fluffy golden retriever puppy - whom they named Tarzan - to their followers. The ‘Wonder’ singer posted several photos and videos of Tarzan on Instagram on Tuesday, including one clip in which Camila is sat in the backseat of a car, hugging the adorable ball of fur close to her chest. Tarzan’s addition to the family comes as Shawn and Camila’s romance has come a long way over the last few months, with the couple self-isolating together in 23-year-old Camila’s Miami home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️ A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Nov 3, 2020 at 4:09pm PST Shawn, 22, even recently said dating the former Fifth Harmony member has taught him to be less afraid of speaking from his heart.

He said: “I realised I had a lot of fear as a human … to say how my heart was feeling. And I realised when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t really have to be experts.”

The ‘In My Blood’ singer also revealed that dating the ‘Havana’ hitmaker forced him to be more "emotional and vulnerable" and open about his feelings.

He explained: "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.' It actually was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and vulnerable."