Taylor Swift attends the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world. Picture: AP

Taylor Swift's pet cats inspire her the most. The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker credits her two kitties, Olivia and Meredith, as one of her top three influences.

She shared: "I'm obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with."

Elsewhere on her list is music legend Paul McCartney, who she praised for creating "unparalleled art" and his great performances.

She added: "I look at Paul McCartney and I see how he’s had just this amazing career. He’s created just unparalleled art and probably been faced with more pressure than most people. And he’s always been known to be kind to people, respectful, and also really selfless as a performer. I really like it when you go and see a show and you want to see those songs that you loved like you want to hear all that old, iconic classic stuff, and I like it when a performer knows that and will give that to their fans ... He’s still got it!"

Taylor is also influenced by the social media platform Tumblr.

In a video for TIME magazine, she explains: "I go on Tumblr and it’s like a window into what my fans are going through. They post about their lives. They post about what they’re into. They post about what they think is cool, what they think is unjust or problematic and they basically are very, very expressive and it makes me feel like I can know them better.

"They’re also posting like cool pictures that I like of just things completely unrelated to their lives or my music or anything. I definitely go down the rabbit hole a lot sometimes - so much so that then I need my brain to take a break."