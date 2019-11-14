London - He's the star of the dog rescue centre – a puppy with a tail on his head.
The ten-week-old animal has been named Narwhal, after the whale species that has a single large tusk.
He has been taken in by Mac’s Mission, a rescue centre that specialises in helping dogs with special needs in the US.
Rochelle Steffen, the rescue centre’s founder said: "He’s literally the most magical thing you’ve ever seen, and so happy.
"Everybody wants to see him. I’ve had so many volunteers come over and say 'hey, can we play with Narwhal?' It’s now become the thing to take selfies with him because he’s just so cute."