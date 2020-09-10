Who did this? Tweep recreates epic ’Lion King’ fight scene using viral video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The final showdown between Mufasa and Scar in “The Lion King” will go down in film history as one of the best. It’s a fight scene that’s been recreated and has spawned a number of parodies over the years. So imagine our surprise when we came across a video on Twitter that re-imaged the epic battle using video footage of two cats fighting in the Dominican Republic last week? The 10-second video – which was originally posted on Facebook on Thursday – shows the two cats viciously fighting each other on the roof of a one-story building, Fox News reported. One of the cats rolls partly off the ledge, using its front two paws to hang on to the roof.

Lucky for him, he didn’t suffer the same demise as Mufasa but fell instead on to the ledge below.

The video, which has since gone viral, was then picked up by Twitter user @xjuanwilson, who put a “Lion King” spin on it.

I got you fam pic.twitter.com/BhuMym0uHC — Juan Wilson (@xjuanwilson) September 7, 2020

The tweet instantly went viral with 4.2K retweets and 12.8K likes.

Other users responded with recreation videos of them own and various memes.

Check out the responses below:

this is the content i signed up for pic.twitter.com/AfIbxA55hS — Junior 🇨🇦 🇻🇪 (@jcif23) September 7, 2020

The original “Lion King” movie was released in 1994. With an initial worldwide gross of $766 million, it finished its theatrical run as the highest-grossing release of 1994, the highest-grossing animated film and the second-highest-grossing film of all time, according to Wikipedia.

It is also the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time, as well as the best-selling film on home video.