Who's a naughty doggy? Pretoria pooch swallows owner's engagement ring









An x-ray of the ring in Pepper's tummy. Picture: Vallery Farm Hospital/Facebook Dogs can be quite mischievous and naughty sometimes, but Pepper takes the cake. The pet pooch was recently admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria after forging his diet of pet food for a richer variety. Her owner had a very specific request - Pepper had accidentally ingested his human's engagement ring. Unable to extract the ring from his stomach, vets instead used a less invasive method by administering medicine to induce vomiting, according to www.ndtv.com/ The animal hospital saw the funny side and posted an adorable picture of Pepper to Facebook before the meds took hold. "My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!! Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!

"Anyway not long after this the muti did it's stuff and up came Mom's ring As good as new. Or I'd say even better as she'll always have our story to tell," reads the post.

The post managed to get more than 3.6K comments and 4.7K shares since Feb 3. Many Facebook users even shared their own funny pet stories.

"Make sure you don't leave yr coffee unattended my dog pepe stole mine and all of a sudden my house was a race track but i love when my boy gets up to no good i can't stop laughing," wrote Alex Sidari.

Another said: "Pointers are awesome. My girl keeps me on my feet and because of her I am so motivated to do so many things with her... love her to death and she is my travel companion."

"Poor pup!!! Glad it worked out well for everyone! We had a similar incident with out boxer that ended up with surgery, so you got lucky!!!" commented Nancy Endicott.