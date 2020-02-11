Dogs can be quite mischievous and naughty sometimes, but Pepper takes the cake. The pet pooch was recently admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria after forging his diet of pet food for a richer variety.
Her owner had a very specific request - Pepper had accidentally ingested his human's engagement ring. Unable to extract the ring from his stomach, vets instead used a less invasive method by administering medicine to induce vomiting, according to www.ndtv.com/
The animal hospital saw the funny side and posted an adorable picture of Pepper to Facebook before the meds took hold.
"My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!! Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!