Why your pet is the ideal wingmate for your dating profile

Our pets are our best friends for life. They are the ones to whom we spill all the tea, and our lives would be unimaginable without their little legs trotting alongside us wherever we go. They know us better than anyone else, which is why they make the ideal wingmate for our dating profiles as well!

According to Tinder's Future of Dating report 2021, first dates are more about activities than icebreakers, and it's ideal for dog lovers, who'll come together IRL once and fluff all to find a bae who vibes with them and their four- legged friend. If they vibe, that's your green light to see where things go! Head over to “Animal Parents” in Explore - the app's hottest new venue where members can navigate potential connections through common interests and match with someone who loves animals just as much as you do! Of course, our pets can't create our dating profiles for us, but that doesn't stop them from “talking” on them. A pet appears in one out of every 10 Tinder photos, making them the true MVPs both online and in real life. Members flaunt them like a badge of honour, with their bios inviting matches to be step-parents to their furry children.

If you already have your puppy on your profile, take a moment to appreciate all the street cred that your dog gives your profile because “Dog Lovers” is one of Tinder's top 5 interests. If that isn't enough reason to show off those furry cuties, I don't know what is! Putting your pet on your dating profile not only deters people with allergies (#sorrynotsorry) or people who simply do not share your love of animals, but it also boosts your profile. When you post a photo of your dog, your Likes increase by 5%. But be warned: puppies can be difficult to crack; you never know when you'll run into a Simon who has to approve of all his parents' suitors. Having a furry friend on your profile is unquestionably advantageous. Pets, aside from being irresistibly cute, help their pawrents get a lot of attention. A closer examination of their photos and profiles may reveal subtle hints about your potential match. While not perfect, pet parents are thought to be loyal, loving, friendly, and active people. A pet-filled profile can portray you as a responsible person who is caring and loves freely.

"Who doesn't love animals!" says Aahana Dhar, Director – Communications, Tinder India, of how our four-legged furry friends make it impossible for potential matches to swipe left. "The main advantage of having a picture with a furry friend is that it automatically leads to more Likes and easy icebreakers with cute pets playing Cupid on the app. According to our data, “dog lover” is one of the top 10 most popular passions among Gen Z in India. You can now match with another “Animal Parent” on Explore and replace your dinner date with a stroll through the park!"

