Winter is here: Pet health hacks for your furry companion

They spend most of their day playing or napping in the cold weather, and unlike us, they can't speak up if they're feeling chilly or sore. Dr Guy Fyvie, Veterinary Affairs Manager for Hill's Pet Nutrition, warns that older pets and those with joint issues are more susceptible to the cold’s effects. Even though pets can’t tell us when they’re experiencing pain, their behaviour can give us some clues.

If you notice any of the symptoms listed below, it’s best to take your pet to the vet for a check-up. Lack of energy. Stiffness or limping.

Unusual lethargy. Loss of appetite. Difficulty standing or lying down.

Changes in temperament. If your pet is showing any of these symptoms, it’s recommended you take it to the vet for an assessment. Among the things pet parents should look out for are:

Difficulty getting up after lying down for extended periods, stiffness, limping, slowing down and “slipping” on smooth floors. Increased irritability and general grumpiness. Reluctance to climb up or down the stairs or jump in the car.

Swollen joints and excessive licking over a sore joint. Loss of muscle mass (especially on the affected limb). Not expressing usual enjoyment when playing or going for walks.

Sleeping more than usual. Feeding your pet a prescription diet can help prolong its life and maintain overall health and well-being. Picture: Felice Wölke Unsplash The food your pet eats plays an important role in its overall health and well-being.

By feeding your pet a prescription diet that contains Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin, their joints and mobility will be supported. It is the only food clinically proven to improve mobility in as little as 21 days in dogs and 28 days in cats, claims Fyvie. He points out that the more time pets spend curled up, the stiffer their joints become, which makes them more likely to gain weight. So it is important to still take your dog on a brisk walk or play catch or have a couple of play sessions with your cat using a feathered toy. In very cold places, especially in areas where frost is common, make sure your pets’ water does not freeze over.