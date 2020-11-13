World Kindness Day: Fighting animal cruelty, one collar at a time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The issue of animal cruelty is shamefully rife in South Africa, with abuse primarily taking the form of sheer neglect. However, based on the rising annual number of cases being reported to local animal welfare groups, this issue appears to be escalating – particularly in the Western Cape, where the blood sport of dogfighting continues to gain popularity. To raise awareness around this issue and support the amazing work being done by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), Relate – a 100% not-for-profit social enterprise that has, to date, raised R63-million for charities around the world, and close to R4-million in support of animals – has created a series of bespoke dog collars for a select group of animal-obsessed influencers, to be delivered on World Kindness Day (November 13). The unique collars were created in an effort to drive awareness around Relate’s current dog collar range already available to consumers. Through the sale of these collars, Relate aims to uplift the poverty stricken senior citizens who make the collars as well as bring awareness to the wonderful work the NSPCA does. “We believe that World Kindness Day is the perfect day to bring awareness to animals and the abuse they unfairly receive,” said Neil Robinson, Relate CEO.

“So, as part of an exciting campaign, we selected a unique group of influential South Africans based on one thing and one thing only: their sheer devotion and love for their animals.”

The group, which includes Ryan Sandes, Boitumelo Thulo, Anja Wintour, Candice Boddington, and Moshe, each received a bespoke collar that was specially designed for their fur babies.

Relate partnered with advertising agency, Machine_ to create these one-of-a-kind influencer drops.

PJ Eales, the ECD of Machine_, added: “With these drops, our goal was to create a sensory experience for the dogs instead of the owners (which drops are usually targeted towards) with dog-visible colours, a unique unboxing experience, dog treats and personalisation based on the dog’s personality. We wanted to make the moment special, while telling the story of Relate.”

More than just threads and beads, Robinson goes on to explain that the Relate beaded collars are the thread that connects everybody.

“The connection between dog and their loving human; the connection between us and the causes we support; and the connection between our present actions and the better future we are working towards.”

Robinson continues to explain the design on the packaging is inspired by this golden thread. “Our goal was to use one continuous line (or thread) and loop and bend it to form beautiful illustrations of happy dogs and the things they love. Hopefully, this design will appeal to all other dog-lovers out there, to help the many animals in South Africa who aren’t as lucky and loved as these influencers’ pups,” Robinson concluded.

Relate’s beautiful dog collars can be purchased via their website – www.relate.org.za – as well as at Absolute Pets and West Pack stores nationwide.