A new reality TV low as series calls on women to choose sperm donors?









Three women will look into the backgrounds of different men before selecting one to father their child for the series. Picture: AP London - A Channel 4 show in the UK in which women choose a sperm donor to "co-parent" their child has been branded a "grossly irresponsible experiment". Three women will look into the backgrounds of different men before selecting one to father their child for the series, provisionally called "Parents To Be" and set to be broadcast next year. It is understood there are two public figures among the women being considered, while the show is still looking for men to take part. It is understood some of the women are not interested in any romantic attachment with the father, while others would prefer to find love. A source told The Sun: "This is a show which explores women who want to take complete control of their own fertility and what sort of family they want to create.

"And obviously the concept is one which will be challenging to viewers as it will not be seen as a traditional way to have children.

"But the reality is that, as things stand, women can already go through a similar process, particularly with the growth of online services that involve anonymous donors.

The show will also explore the possibility of both the mother and father jointly parenting the child. There is always the possibility of a relationship too - but Channel 4 stresses that it's by no means a dating show, the Mirror reported.

But the Family Education Trust campaign group said it was an experiment that "commodifies children by turning their conception into a game".

Daily Mail