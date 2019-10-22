London - A Channel 4 show in the UK in which women choose a sperm donor to "co-parent" their child has been branded a "grossly irresponsible experiment".
Three women will look into the backgrounds of different men before selecting one to father their child for the series, provisionally called "Parents To Be" and set to be broadcast next year.
It is understood there are two public figures among the women being considered, while the show is still looking for men to take part.
It is understood some of the women are not interested in any romantic attachment with the father, while others would prefer to find love.
A source told The Sun: "This is a show which explores women who want to take complete control of their own fertility and what sort of family they want to create.