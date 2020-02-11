Penn Badgley’s wife Domino Kirke is pregnant, after suffering two miscarriages.
The couple are expecting their first child together, and Domino announced the happy news in a statement which also revealed she had suffered two back to back miscarriages.
Writing on Instagram on Monday alongside a picture of her baby bump, Domino said: “On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.
"As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries.