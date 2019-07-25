Natalie Imbruglia has announced that she is pregnant. Picture: Instagram

London - Natalie Imbruglia has revealed she is expecting her first child at the age of 44 – with the help of a sperm donor. The Australian singer, who became a British citizen in 2013, is set to give birth in autumn after having IVF treatment. Former Neighbours star Imbruglia, who had a worldwide hit with the song Torn, posted a photo online showing her baby bump.

She wrote that she had wanted to be pregnant "for a very long time". She added: "I’m expecting my first child this autumn. This has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly.

"I’m so excited about this next adventure." Imbruglia, who was once romantically linked to top Tory Dr Liam Fox, was last in a relationship with photographer Matt Field. However, they have not been spotted together since last summer.

She was married to rock singer Daniel Johns from 2003 to 2008, and had a relationship with "Friends" star David Schwimmer in the 1990s. Imbruglia, who has battled depression in the past, has previously spoken of her desire to be a mother.

She said in 2015: "I am a bit behind the curve as far as family is concerned. It is something that I want – something I think about and ask myself – but right now I am not going to answer that question. I am still hopeful that I will meet someone.

"And yes, I may well look into other options (for babies) if I don’t, but right now I have got time. I don’t stress about it. I live in the moment. I would really love to be a mum. And it is something that is going to happen."

Imbruglia also revealed that she has signed a new record deal and is gearing up to release music again.

Daily Mail