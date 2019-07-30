The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue. Picture: Reuters

Duchess Meghan reflected on her "special" pregnancy as she penned her editor's letter for British Vogue. The 37-year-old royal - who has son Archie with her husband Prince Harry - is guest editing the September issue of the iconic magazine and has opened up about how special it was working on the issue alongside Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

She said: "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours. It's a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy - it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."

And Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married the flame-haired royal - hopes this issue of Vogue will show people the "power of the collective".

Writing in her editor's letter, she said: "But more than anything, this issue is about the power of the collective. In identifying our personal strengths, it is anchored in the knowledge that we are even stronger together. You will find that spirit of inclusivity on the cover: diverse portraiture of women of varying age, colour, creed, nationality and life experience, and of unquestionable inspiration.

"Some, I've had the pleasure of meeting and enlisted personally for this issue, others I've admired from afar for their commitment to a cause, their fearlessness in breaking barriers, or what they represent simply by being.

"These are our forces for change. And among all of these strong women on the cover, a mirror - a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective."