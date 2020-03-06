Katy Perry on her pregnancy and why it was planned

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Katy Perry’s pregnancy was planned. The 35-year-old star shocked fans this week when she revealed she is expecting her first child with his fiancé Orlando Bloom, but the news wasn’t a surprise for Katy herself, as she has admitted she and her partner were actively trying to start a family together. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, she said: “It wasn’t an accident. I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this.” Katy also told the radio DJ she and Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - have been “looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this”. The star shared the news on Wednesday when she dropped the music video for ‘Never Worn White’, which at the end showed her cradling her baby bump.

Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram Live video, admitting it is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep”.

She said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker admitted she and her Orlando, 43, are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

She said: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."

And she joked: "I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious."