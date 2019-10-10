Lamar Odom wants twin sons.
The 39-year-old former basketball star already has Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr, 17, with his ex-wife Liza Morales, but has said he’s keen to have two more children with his girlfriend Sabrina Parr, and would ideally like them to be twin boys.
He said: “I think I want more babies. Twin boys, then I’m out of the game.”
And when asked if Sabrina was on board with his parenting plan, Lamar added: “I think so.”
The sportsman - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday, and said that also happened to be the week in which his family had come to support him in the audience of the ABC show.