Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Picture: Reuters

Meghan Markle has embarked on her final international tour before she gives birth to her first child. The 37-year-old royal - who is in her third trimester - is in Morocco with her husband Prince Harry, and the couple are set to travel to Casablanca, then to the Atlas Mountains and onto capital, Rabat.

Meghan is due in late April but "medical provisions" have been made for this tour in case of any emergencies.

Thomas Reilly, Britain's ambassador to Morocco, was there to welcome the couple at the airport and he had revealed that Morocco's "promotion of women and girls, its inclusivity, and social entrepreneurship were close to their royal highnesses' hearts". Prince Harry then went to inspect the Auxiliary Forces.

The couple are due to stay at a royal residence, as organised by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Morocco was announced earlier this month.

Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course...

"It will build on the close relationship between the UK and Morocco. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."