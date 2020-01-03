A mother has sparked debate on Reddit after she posted her pre-birth discussion to the social news aggregation website.
The unnamed woman, thought to be from Mexico, took to Reddit to explain how she suffered from gestational diabetes and was forced to have a cesarean.
During a recent conversation with her friends, the topic came up and she told them she would have the same stance if she got pregnant again. Apparently, her friends didn't take too kindly to her decision, and called her an "a*****e" for "asking her husband to kill their baby".
Taking to the discussion forum, she asked other parents what they thought of the situation.
"So my daughter was born 2 years ago, I had a very good pregnancy but develop gestational diabetes at 32 weeks (due to me being overweight I was checking my sugar levels every other day).