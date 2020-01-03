Mom's 'choose me over the baby' discussion sparks debate on Reddit









A mother has sparked debate on Reddit after she posted her pre-birth discussion to the social news aggregation website. Picture: Pexels A mother has sparked debate on Reddit after she posted her pre-birth discussion to the social news aggregation website. The unnamed woman, thought to be from Mexico, took to Reddit to explain how she suffered from gestational diabetes and was forced to have a cesarean. During a recent conversation with her friends, the topic came up and she told them she would have the same stance if she got pregnant again. Apparently, her friends didn't take too kindly to her decision, and called her an "a*****e" for "asking her husband to kill their baby". Taking to the discussion forum, she asked other parents what they thought of the situation. "So my daughter was born 2 years ago, I had a very good pregnancy but develop gestational diabetes at 32 weeks (due to me being overweight I was checking my sugar levels every other day).

"Due to this my OBGYN schedule a cesarean I didn’t have any issues with this I just wanted my baby to be born safely. So before going in to the hospital I talked with my husband that if something where to happened and he needed to choose between myself and our baby to please choose me.

"He got quiet but said that he agreed and that please let me mother know about what we talked," posted Aithana.

Some Reddit users agreed with her, while others weren't too kind with their words.

NTA- it's your f*cking life. You can make another baby, there can't be another you. Also, if your Husband agreed, it's none of their buisness," said PrometheusMadLad.

"Seriously how is this a question? You’re going to throw away the love of your life for something that is so easily replaceable?" wrote holyhotpies.

"While I agree. Some things are just best left unsaid. Sure OP and husband agreed on this but it isn’t something to go telling people," said another.