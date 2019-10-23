Researchers have developed a simple, low-cost way to predict preeclampsia, one of the leading causes of maternal-foetal mortality worldwide.
Preeclampsia can cause devastating complications for women and babies, including brain and liver injury in mothers and premature birth.
"In developing nations, preeclampsia is a leading cause of death for both mothers and babies. In Ghana, it's responsible for 18 percent of maternal deaths," said Enoch Anto, the study researcher from Edith Cowan University in Australia.