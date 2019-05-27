The ‘Jersey Shore’ star has been open about her pregnancy. Picture: AP

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi wants her baby to “come out” now. The 31-year-old reality star is currently pregnant with her third child - a baby boy she has already named Angelo - with husband Jionni LaVelle, but as she nears the end of her third trimester, she’s confessed she’s sick of waiting for the tot to arrive.

Posting on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “come out you little s**t (sic)”.

In video clips uploaded to the photo sharing app’s stories function - where photos and video stay visible for 24 hours - Snooki was seen trying various methods thought to induce labour, including bouncing on a yoga ball and drinking iced lemon water.

The Jersey Shore star has been open about her pregnancy, and admitted earlier this month she was “annoyed” that her son was likely to be two weeks overdue, as she is ready to give birth to him.

Picture: Instagram stories

Snooki - who already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six, with Jionni - said: "So I just got back from the doctor's office. I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so.

"So I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable.”

The TV star revealed the moniker she and Jionni chose for their third child on social media last month.

Snooki posted on Instagram to show off some adorable baby gifts she received from her Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese - including a personalised teddy bear security blanket and a piggy bank - all with the name Angelo printed on them.

She said: "Look what Deena got me! So you guys know the name, it's gonna be Angelo."