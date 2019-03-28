Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leaving King's College after joining a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day in London. Picture: AP

Just as the dust had settled on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's star-studded baby shower in New York, rumour has it that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is about to throw her another baby-centric soiree after missing the US celebrations. But the royal couple surely won't be short on baby shower gifts. Since making their pregnancy announcement in October, they've been inundated with baby gifts, from a fluffy stuffed kangaroo to a tiny pair of knitted booties.

It also begs to ask the question: What does one gift a baby that has everything the minute they enter the world? We asked a select few celebrity moms and influencers for their thoughts on the perfect gift for the royal baby. Here’s what they had to say…

The gift of luxury

“They are royalty - they must have everything. I would definitely send Meghan a holiday baby-moon gift.” - model Rosette Ncwana

The gift of practicality

“A sleepyhead! It's sturdy and functional, and you can carry it everywhere until the little one outgrows it. It was the most super helpful gift for me during the first 3-4 months.” - fitness trainer and influencer Rushda Moosajee ( Rushtush)

Rugby presenter sports presenter Cato Louw loves giving classic kiddie books.

The gift of reading

“The few baby showers I have been to, I always give a book - one of the classic stories like Treasure Island, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. Although they might be too tiny to understand, a book never goes out of style and every kid should grow up with the classics.” - sports presenter Cato Louw

The gift to last a lifetime

"I would gift the royal baby with sterling silver items such a a brush, first tooth, first curl holders, dinner set and all the items would have his initials. I’m a sentimental person and love gifts that would last a life time and can be passed down. So these items would be perfect for the royal baby." - influencer and model Tshepi Vundla

The gift of playing it safe

“My input is to give what is on the baby registry; there's a reason why the mom-to-be compiles one, so gift her something that you know she actually needs for the baby.” - chef and food stylist Zola Nene

The gift of sentimentality

“I'd advise something that's classic and timeless, that can be kept as a keepsake. My mom was given a Beatrix Potter ceramic dinner set for my baby shower, and when I turned 21 she gave it to me. It's a beautiful mug, plate and bowl set that I still cherish, and will hopefully pass it on to my child one day.” - radio personality Lindy Lehto (nee Hibbard)