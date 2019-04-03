Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in the Drapers' Hall in London. Picture: Reuters

With the Duchess of Sussex just mere weeks away from giving birth, the world is abuzz as they await any news of the impending arrival. The big question is: how will the royal couple announce the birth, and who will be the first to know? Longstanding protocol dictates that the head of the monarchy, who is Queen Elizabeth, will be the first to be notified. According to reports, she was the first to know when Meghan fell pregnant. So too when Meghan goes into labour, she will be first to be given the news.

The British couple have also now launched their own official Instagram account. Unveiling their own profile on the photo sharing app, @sussexroyal already received over 200 000 followers within the first hour.

A post from Harry and Meghan read: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.

"We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."