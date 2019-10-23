WATCH: Shocking birth stories that will make you think twice about pregnancy









Not every pregnancy is a happy one. Picture: Peakpix First-time mom Danielle Sunderland had her birthing plan all planned out. Because of health complications, she was expected to have a C-section. "I have a heart-shaped uterus but one side's a lot smaller than the other side, if I ever got pregnant on the other side [of my uterus], the baby would never survive," she told Stuff. So when she had her bags packed and ready to go, she never anticipated that baby would come earlier than expected. A week before her daughter was due, the Christchurch mother started experiencing pains and put it down to Braxton Hicks. "I didn't know I was in labour because the pains weren't as intense as I thought they were going to be, I was thinking maybe this is just Braxton Hicks," said the 23-year-old. She decided to go on about her business and had a shower. "And then when I was in the shower, it was all happening, so I got out of the shower because I didn't know if I should be in there.

"I thought, maybe I need to go to the toilet... so I went to the toilet and that's where it all happened, right in the toilet.

"I was on the toilet and then the pains were so bad I fell on to my knees on the floor and yelled out to my Mum: 'I think the baby's coming, I need you to bring a towel' and by the time she got there, it was coming out."

Baby Lila Jade Smith was born on the toilet floor just after midnight, weighing 2.9kg. Lucky for both mom and baby, there were no serious complications. But things could have gotten much worse.

TLC's "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" is a series that reveals astonishing stories of women who conceive and carry their babies all the way to labour and delivery with no idea that they were ever pregnant. It's surprising but it's true.

Below are a series of videos from the show depicting shocking birth stories that didn't go as planned:

