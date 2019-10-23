First-time mom Danielle Sunderland had her birthing plan all planned out. Because of health complications, she was expected to have a C-section.
"I have a heart-shaped uterus but one side's a lot smaller than the other side, if I ever got pregnant on the other side [of my uterus], the baby would never survive," she told Stuff.
So when she had her bags packed and ready to go, she never anticipated that baby would come earlier than expected.
A week before her daughter was due, the Christchurch mother started experiencing pains and put it down to Braxton Hicks. "I didn't know I was in labour because the pains weren't as intense as I thought they were going to be, I was thinking maybe this is just Braxton Hicks," said the 23-year-old.
She decided to go on about her business and had a shower. "And then when I was in the shower, it was all happening, so I got out of the shower because I didn't know if I should be in there.