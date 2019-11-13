Some pop balloons while others cut into a cake. Picture: Pixabay



People find interesting ways to reveal the gender of their impending arrivals. Some pop balloons while others cut into a cake. So imagine our surprise when we came across this video on Twitter?

Originally posted by Twitter user @barstoolsports, the video has been reposted so many times, that it's hard to keep track if it's real or not. But judging by the reactions, many users are either petrified or in awe of this woman's very original gender reveal.





The video shows a woman laying on the floor and blowing out what appears to be blue power from her bum while her friends look on and clap after the "reveal" is done. Viewed more than 9.2 million times, we don't know how to feel about it. But in all honestly, we keep on finding our way back to the video.