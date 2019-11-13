WATCH: This woman's gender reveal will make you question everything!
People find interesting ways to reveal the gender of their impending arrivals. Some pop balloons while others cut into a cake. So imagine our surprise when we came across this video on Twitter?
Originally posted by Twitter user @barstoolsports, the video has been reposted so many times, that it's hard to keep track if it's real or not. But judging by the reactions, many users are either petrified or in awe of this woman's very original gender reveal.
The video shows a woman laying on the floor and blowing out what appears to be blue power from her bum while her friends look on and clap after the "reveal" is done. Viewed more than 9.2 million times, we don't know how to feel about it. But in all honestly, we keep on finding our way back to the video.
IM CRYINGSHDYSJSHDJ WHAT TYPE OF GENDER REVEAL IS THISHSJDHSKSHD WTFFSJJ pic.twitter.com/W5cqkJnAKx— permanently high (@BhadDhad) November 12, 2019
Check out some of the Twitter responses below:
she’s such a queeeeen she blew out blue paint from her boochie y’all could neeeeever— permanently high (@BhadDhad) November 12, 2019
I’m legitimately dialing INTERPOL as we speak. Arrest everybody white— The Virgo Mary 🎄☃️ (@rswanmueller) November 12, 2019
I literally did this last month, but mine was green powder 🥰— alfredo 🍑 (@sIuttycherub) November 13, 2019
Omg congrats on ur baby w shrek then! 😍 pic.twitter.com/uxYYQ1wlDl— 𝙈𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙡 🔮 (@_LovatosHarmony) November 13, 2019
The filth pic.twitter.com/SY0QqNTkik— Dallan ❼ (@captaincatbug7) November 12, 2019