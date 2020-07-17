Why Gigi Hadid is choosing not to share her pregnancy journey on social media

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gigi Hadid doesn't think she should "share" her pregnancy on social media. The 25-year-old model has decided to keep her pregnancy off sites like Instagram and Twitter because she thinks it is best to just share it with her family and friends and she also feels there is too much going on in the world - like Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement - to address this. Speaking on an Instagram Live, she said: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that." Meanwhile, Gigi - who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Zayn Malik - confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news.

She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Yolanda - who is also mother to models Bella and Anwar Hadid - has also expressed her excitement at becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Speaking a few days before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, Yolanda said: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."