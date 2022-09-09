Sarah Ferguson 'heartbroken' by death of 'incredible' Queen Elizabeth

The Duchess of York - who has remained close to her ex-husband, the late monarch's son, Prince Andrew, since they split in 1992 - paid a heartfelt tribute to the 96-year-old queen and her "extraordinary legacy" following her sad death on Thursday, September 8.

She tweeted: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”