Burger King employee who went viral for not missing a day’s work buys house from GoFundMe donations

When Kevin Ford’s daughter set up a GoFundMe account for him in 2022, little did he know that he would in fact raise so much money that he could afford to buy a house. After working for Burger King for 27 years without taking a single day off, the fast food company rewarded Ford with a mediocre “goodie bag”.

The TikTok video his daughter posted of him showing the contents of the bag soon went viral and prompted her to set up the GoFundMe account. "The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years, and yes, he has never missed a day of work," wrote Seryna in the GoFundMe’s description. Ford told TMZ that he walked away with about $350,000 (about R6.4-million) from the crowdsourcing fund.

He did in fact raise almost $500,000 but GoFundMe took a sizeable chunk, and he used about half of what he netted to buy a house in Nevada for $177,000. “It’s a Christmas miracle,” Ford said in a video posted to his TikTok and Instagram pages on December 29. In the video, he showed off his new home which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a covered front deck, fenced-in yard and views of the surrounding mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777) He told TMZ he was going to invest more money in his new home.