Fancy a bone meal burger? Start-up transforms animal bones into sustainable delicacies

The technique not only reduces food waste but also addresses carbon emissions, marking a significant eco-friendly innovation in the food industry.

Finnish start-up SuperGround has revolutionised food production by introducing a pioneering method that repurposes animal bones and hard tissues into delectable, sustainable food products.

SuperGround's technique, devised by founder Santtu Vekkeli, creates a versatile paste from ground chicken and fish parts. This paste retains most of the meat's nutrients, including heat-sensitive vitamins, and seamlessly integrates into familiar products like chicken nuggets and fish cakes.

Addressing the traditional waste associated with animal mass, particularly bones, SuperGround's method converts approximately 20% of poultry's mass, primarily hard tissue, into a usable form. This not only reduces food waste but also cuts CO2 emissions by increasing food yield by 20% to 70%.

Positioned as a practical solution within existing consumer habits, SuperGround's innovation requires no major changes in buying patterns. While acknowledging it isn't a complete solution for sustainability, the concept represents a significant step forward.