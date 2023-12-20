Nando’s, please go easy on X user who fears you will find her

One thing about Nando’s SA social marketing team, no one is safe. Just ask former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. It’s the reason why the brand’s quick wit and cheeky clap backs managed to amass them more than 540K followers on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

If you don’t want to be caught in the crosshairs, best beware not to take them on. Even X user @lulu_luwela has regrets about clicking the “post” button after responding to a tweet that questioned the price of a full Nando’s chicken being just under R400. While others bemoaned the cost of the restaurant’s famous flame-grilled chicken in the current economic climate, @lulu_luwela didn’t mince her words and took a swipe at the brand’s marketing team.

“We’re paying for all those witty adverts mntakabawo. Instead of fixing their prices, they’re funny on Twitter,” she posted. And then added: “Even now, I’m tweeting with fear that the Nando’s account will find me.“

Even now, I’m tweeting with fear that the Nando’s account will find me, indiphoxe, ndihlekwe yiCountry yonke☹️😭 https://t.co/KABUg5QCOs — Sdudla Mafehlefeezy♥ (@lulu_luwela) December 18, 2023 The comic relief moment wasn’t lost on her fellow X users who basically told her to run, not hide. “And they’ll start with your first name, you’re a sitting duck,” commented @Langa_Lethu, to which she responded, “They’re cyberbullies.”