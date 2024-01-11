RECIPES: Nutritious back-to-school treats for the busy parent

It’s back to school next week which means things will become even more stressful for parents. Getting little ones ready and off to school in the mornings followed by a full day’s work can leave any parent exhausted with very little family time.

On top of all that, one has to find time to make nutritious and delicious meals for your family. B-well, together with Munchie Monster and his colourful friends, are here to lend a helping hand with the fantastical Taste Explorers cookbook. With over 25 recipes created in partnership with dietitian Dr Monique Piderit, as well as nutrition tips and a time-saving 2-week meal plan that shows you the ideal breakdown of meals and snacks, the cookbook is an easy-to-use tool that will take the stress out of the school year for busy parents.

“As a busy mom of two who leaves home early in the morning to start my workday, the Taste Explorers Cookbook is something of a passion project for me,” said Lunique Theunissen, Brand Manager for B-well. With delicious recipes from Egg-Free French Toast Fingers and Sweet Potato Fish Cakes to Creamy Veggie and Potato Salad and Mac ‘n Cheese Slices, there’s plenty of inspiration to find within the free downloadable cookbook. Here is a taste of some of the nutritious, quick-and-easy, kid-friendly recipes from the B-well Taste Explorers Cookbook.

Veggie-Packed Meatballs Ingredients 500 grams of lean minced meat

1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach) 2 tablespoons B-well Canola Oil 2 tablespoons B-well Sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon mixed herbs Salt and pepper to taste Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through. Veggie-packed meatballs. Picture: Supplied Sweet Potato Waffles Ingredients

2 cups cake flour 2 tablespoons brown sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger A pinch of ground nutmeg 3 tablespoons B-well Thick & Creamy Mayonnaise

1¼ cups milk 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes Method Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined. Follow your waffle maker’s instructions to cook the waffles.