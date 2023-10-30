Restaurant adds R950 surcharge to customer’s bill for being 'unable to parent badly-behaved' children

Kyle and Lyndsey Landmann were left shocked and angry after receiving their restaurant bill with a $50 (about R950) surcharge for their children’s alleged bad behaviour. The US couple had visited Toccoa River Restaurant in Georgia along with their three boys and four other families.

Their review of the eatery went viral after they left a scathing review on Google, saying that they were "disappointed by the experience.“ But, in owner’s Tim Richter’s defence, the menu clearly stated: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.” “I remember thinking, ‘No way is this real,” Lyndsey told TODAY.com, thinking it was a joke.

There were 11 children altogether, ranging in ages three to eight years old. “The kids were sitting at one end of the table and they were being so good,” said Lyndsey.

“I even commented halfway through the meal, ‘I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.’” But not everybody seemed to think so.

Shortly after dessert, owner Richter approached her with the menu and pointed at the surcharge. Thinking he would waiver the fee because of how well behaved the children had been, Lyndsey added that he explained there would be a $50 charge per bill at their table. “I was like, 'They were quiet the whole time.' He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant,” she said. “We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner.”

An alarmed Lyndsey added that at this time the entire restaurant went quiet while Richter was shouting at her. In response to the Landmann’s claims, Toccoa River Restaurant told TODAY, “We’re not going to comment on a policy we’ve had for years. We just want to live in the woods and cook.” Suffice to say, the incident has caused widespread debate on Reddit, with the consensus split in the middle.