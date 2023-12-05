Thanks, but no thanks: Waiter rejects tip after patron leaves R5 on R480 bill

We all know that times are tough for everyone but if you can afford to dine out, surely you can afford to tip your waiter? To tip or not to tip has been an ongoing debate, especially on social media.

The issue has once again come up after a video of a patron leaving a waiter an R5 tip popped up on X. Originally posted on TikTok, the clip was reposted by @Yolokazi_chagi with the caption: “Their restaurant bill was a total of R400 & tipped waiter with R5. He rejected it and they wanna know if u were them how would u feel about the rejection?” In the video, the person who had dined at Dan Anker in the V&A Waterfront explained what happened.

“Hello guys, so I am at Dan Anker. So, what happened is that we are out. We ordered and the bill came and the person I am with said I am not gonna be able to tip this guy. So, I gave the tip of R5. Tell me if I am wrong?” He went on to explain that the waiter counted the total of the bill, which was R480, and afterwards, he gave the patron the R5 back and said: “Thank you and goodbye.” He concluded by saying that he was giving his R5 out of his heart.

Most X users were not impressed with the person for leaving an R5 tip on a R480 bill, with one person saying that it's an insult to the waiter.