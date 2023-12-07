Tips on how to enjoy eating out at restaurants without breaking the bank

Hello Dezemba! The festive season is upon us and people are getting ready to hit the streets.

If you don’t spend wisely, December can quickly become a very expensive month, leaving you with an empty bank account when January rolls around. While no one is saying you shouldn’t go out and enjoy the festivities, one has to be mindful of how you spend your money. People love eating out during this time which is a great way to try new places and hang out with friends.

However, eating out at restaurants can be very pricey. But there are ways you can enjoy a restaurant experience without breaking the bank. The next time you head out to a restaurant, here are a few tips to help you save. Look for specials and deals

Many restaurants offer daily or weekly specials, happy hour discounts, or lunch menus at a lower price. Take advantage of these offers to save money. Share a meal Consider sharing a large main meal with someone else at your table. Portions at restaurants are often generous, and sharing can help you save money while still enjoying a delicious meal.

Share a main meal. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio Skip starters and desserts

Starters and desserts can significantly increase your bill. Instead, focus on the main course and save money by skipping these extras. Skip starters and dessert. Picture: Pexels The Castlebar

Drink water or opt for free refills Drinks can quickly add up, especially if you choose wine, beer or cocktails. Stick to water, which is usually free, or choose a restaurant that offers free refills on non-alcoholic drinks. Avoid peak hours

Some restaurants offer discounted prices during off-peak hours. Try dining early or late to take advantage of these deals. Opt for casual restaurants Fine dining restaurants tend to be more expensive and a more relaxed dining experience can help you save money.

Opt for casual dining. Picture: Pexels Rachel Claire Be mindful of extras and add-ons Pay attention to additional charges for toppings and sauces on your bill. So consider whether they are necessary before adding them on.