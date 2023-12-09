WATCH: An interactive billboard that delivers food in 60 seconds, you say?

Food delivery has to be one of the greatest concepts of our time. It's completely changed how a simple craving can be turned into a reality with the click of a button.

Iconic margarine brand Stork has decided to up the game when it comes to getting goods delivered with the world's first delivery billboard. A billboard that delivers? Make it make sense. Stork went to one of the busiest malls in Africa - Mall of Africa - to give shoppers an opportunity to nourish themselves with a taste of the country after a long, hard 2023 via a unique food experience with an interactive billboard at its centre. “The country is at the heart of everything we do. It’s in our name. It’s what people want," said Geran Moodliar, brand manager for Stork South Africa.

Shoppers were randomly called upon to take a pause on the hustle and bustle of their festive shopping sprees and experience a little bit of country wholesomeness.

Wandile Ngubane, assistant brand manger added “We leveraged a unique media opportunity to bring the country to the city”. They were invited to place an order through the interactive Stork billboard. Consumers chose from three mouthwatering options to be delivered in real-time, from the country. Options included a Gourmet Tramezzini from Whispering Pines, a Waffle Stack from Toadbury Hall and lastly The Fun Guy from Ground, the venue - all unique country venues outside of Johannesburg.

Orders took just 60 seconds to arrive, delivered fresh from the country. Consumers who participated in this unique experience relished in the delivery of “Wholesome Country Goodness” from Stork, where the brand essence really came to life. The social stunt was a clear hit among fans with many sharing on social media how they loved the element of surprise and the buzzing curiosity they had watching the billboard delivery unfold.