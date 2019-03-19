From side dish to star attraction, no menu is complete without a salad. From modern ingredients to diverse cuisines, the salads listed below are all examples of what we love about salads!

Southern Cobb Salad with Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing. Picture from Pinterest

Southern Cobb Salad with Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing

This imaginative dish gets a boost of flavour from a toasty roasted sweet onion and the garlic dressing.

Shrimp Salad with Hominy, Arugula and Lime. Picture from Pinterest

Shrimp Salad with Hominy, Arugula and Lime

With familiar ingredients you'd find wrapped up in a traditional taco, this colourful shrimp salad is light but satisfying. Enjoy with a side of sweet potato fries and a beer on a Joburg’s Summer’s day.

Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta & Pecorino. Picture from Pintere st

Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta & Pecorino

This summer salad is crisp and lemony, with bits of meaty pancetta and lots of fresh mint. Since the snow peas aren’t cooked, it’s best to buy them super-fresh, preferably from a farmers’ market.

Grilled Bread and Marinated Tomato Salad. Picture from Pinterest.

Grilled Bread and Marinated Tomato Salad

Grilling the bread for this panzanella (bread salad) adds a slight smokiness and crunch. Marinate the tomatoes ahead of time so all you have to do is grill the bread and put everything together before serving.

Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds. Picture from Pinterest

Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

Feta, strawberries and almonds are an extraordinary combination of ingredients that wouldn’t seem to go together - but they do, and wonderfully so.

Warm Corn Chowder Salad with Bacon and Cider Vinegar. Picture from Pinterest

Warm Corn Chowder Salad with Bacon and Cider Vinegar

In this riff on corn chowder, toss corn, potatoes and bacon with cider vinegar. Because the corn for this salad is barely cooked, it’s best to use the juiciest kernels available.

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini. Picture from Pinterest

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini

This fennel-and-asparagus salad uses a variety of herbs, including chervil and lemon balm, but it’s equally delightful made with just basil and tarragon.

Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad. Picture from Pinterest

Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad

To make the dressing for this visual feast, take the zesty poaching liquid from the shrimp, flavour it with coriander seeds, garlic, peppercorns and orange zest - and reduce it. The salad is perfect as both a first course or a light main course.

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette. Picture from Pinterest

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette

This warm, garlicky anchovy dressing here is fantastic with an assortment of juicy, peak-season tomatoes. To finish the dish, top it off with tangy pickled shallots and an oozy, soft-boiled egg.

Grilled Asparagus Salad with Fried Egg. Picture from Pinterest

Grilled Asparagus Salad with Fried Egg

Upgrade a standard lemony arugula salad it with grilled asparagus, butter-fried eggs - duck eggs, when available - and freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.