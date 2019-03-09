Picture by Tumi Pakkies.

A leisurely stroll along the Florida Road strip will not only introduce you to many restaurants and bars but also Durban's foodie culture.The team spent a day on this iconic food street to find out what it has to offer: The Firehouse: Blink and you may miss it. The Firehouse at the Florida Centre serves up artisanal pizzas for pick up or delivery. The menu is seasonal and is made with organic vegetables. Some of the popular options include the Mafioso (R100) with salami, mozzarella and peppadew and Hakuna Matata (R100) with pork belly and Emmental cheese.

Located at 275 Florida Road. Call 062 655 0334.

Dropkick Murphys: The Jet Chill uses a dry ice machine to create unique drinks. Choose from the Truth Serum with vodka, litchi juice and Blue Curacao, or the Love Potion No 9 with gin, strawberry liquor and grenadine. All Jet Chills are R59. They also have bottled cocktails from R49.Try their hamburger meals in beef, chicken and vegetable options costing R75.

Located at 219 Florida Rd. Call 031 825 1858

Fish on Florida: Now here is a place you probably would have not thought would serve good cocktails. Try the Sex on Florida (R55) with vodka, orange juice, grenade syrup and lemonade, or a watermelon and basil G&T (R60).

Located at 170 Florida Road. Call 031 303 1913

Whether you're looking to relax with a signature cocktail, sink your teeth into a juicy burger or treat yourself with a dessert, the options on Florida Road are endless. Picture by Tumi Pakkies.

: Times Square is the new kid on the block which transports you to New York with its decor, art and furniture. The restaurant has 16 cocktails on its menu. Signature cocktails include the East Side Collins (R70) with elderflower and gin or the Metropolitan (R60) with vodka and lavender.

Located at 295 Florida Road. Call 031 303 1371.

Cubaña: This Cuban restaurant offers some of the best cocktails around, and a fabulous hang out for all ages. Try the Usain Bolt (R95), a Red Bull-infused drink with vodka and berries or if you are feeling brave, order the 20-11(R62), you will only know what’s inside once you have drunk it.

Located at 128 Florida Rd. Call 031 303 4383

The Charlatan Neighbourhood Cocktail Bar: If you looking for an after-work drink, the Charlatan Neighbourhood Cocktail Bar is the place to visit. It has a laid back feel to it. The cocktail bar offers nine signature cocktails and eight classics.

Located at 200 Florida Road. Call 076 158 2455.

Republik: Republik is relatively new on the Florida Road scene. Their most popular and unusual item on the menu is the Double Up for R135. The two beef patties are glued together with cheddar cheese, caramelised onions and mac and cheese patty.

Located: 217 Florida Rd. Call 071 413 4863.

Sugarlicious: Sugarlicious, a dessert bar, boast a wide range of ice creams wrapped in French macaron shells and a signature range that’s been dipped in chocolate. Macaroon ice cream prices range from R18 to R28.

Located: 223 Florida Rd. Call 083 611 8050.

Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream: One of the sweetest additions to food scene on Florida is serving up waffles, cones and even ice-cream cakes. For a single scoop you’ll pay R27 and for a double, R48.

Located: 295 Florida Rd.Call 072 327 2877.

Bird & Co: Delicious free-range chicken is what the new trendy Bird & Co have to offer. Try their 1/2 deboned chicken, chicken strips, burgers and wraps with a variety of sides. Located: 295 Florida Rd. Call 087 460 0097.



