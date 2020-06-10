10 tips to help you eat smart this winter

With winter here, our thoughts will no doubt turn to stews, soups, and other winter warming comfort foods.

It’s normal to want to warm up our bodies by eating as calories provide energy.

Explaining how we can go about eating smartly this winter, Dr. Bhavna De Kock of Supreme Aesthetics Honeydew, said that the trick is not to succumb to this urge, that it’s mind over matter.

Traditional Russian soup with cabbage. Picture: Timolina

“At the same time, eating more may make you feel sluggish, which can be the start of a vicious cycle. Getting up and doing some exercise is a more effective way to warm your body up by stimulating your circulation. Even though it is genetically normal to eat more and store more fat over the winter months, there are other causes of this overeating and, thankfully, solutions for these."

Below, De Kock shares ten fantastic winter food hacks that will keep us healthy, cosy and nourished this season.

Vegetable soup puree with pumpkin. Picture: Supplied

Soups are a wonderful feel-good food at this time of the year and can be made in bulk, well in advance. Avoid frying your ingredients before boiling. Rather use stock and seasoning for flavour.

Don’t be shy to spice it up. Turmeric is great for the immune system, and creating a warm spicy flavor warms you up inside as well.