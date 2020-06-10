10 tips to help you eat smart this winter
With winter here, our thoughts will no doubt turn to stews, soups, and other winter warming comfort foods.
It’s normal to want to warm up our bodies by eating as calories provide energy.
Explaining how we can go about eating smartly this winter, Dr. Bhavna De Kock of Supreme Aesthetics Honeydew, said that the trick is not to succumb to this urge, that it’s mind over matter.
“At the same time, eating more may make you feel sluggish, which can be the start of a vicious cycle. Getting up and doing some exercise is a more effective way to warm your body up by stimulating your circulation. Even though it is genetically normal to eat more and store more fat over the winter months, there are other causes of this overeating and, thankfully, solutions for these."
Below, De Kock shares ten fantastic winter food hacks that will keep us healthy, cosy and nourished this season.
- Soups are a wonderful feel-good food at this time of the year and can be made in bulk, well in advance. Avoid frying your ingredients before boiling. Rather use stock and seasoning for flavour.
- Don’t be shy to spice it up. Turmeric is great for the immune system, and creating a warm spicy flavor warms you up inside as well.
- Mix your veggies. A mixed bowl of vegetables provides a whole range of nutrients and goes well with any proteins.
- Nobody feels like cooking after a long day. Plan your meals in advance to ease the mental fatigue of deciding what to cook every day.
- Be careful with sauces, as these are often loaded with calories. Creating a sauce with a soup mix and low-fat cream cheese is a healthier option.
- We all love a good hot chocolate, and most of the brands now make a skinny or low-fat version. Look out for these next time you shop.
- Keep drinking water. Our bodies need two to three litres of water per day to prevent dehydration, headaches, and muscle cramping and to remove toxins from our body. Water is also essential for regulating body temperature as dehydration causes your core temperature to drop.
- Drink herbal teas to stay warm and boost your metabolism.
- Eat bananas as they are filled with Vitamin B and magnesium that is important for your adrenal glands and thyroid.
- Lower your sugar and alcohol intake to keep your immune system healthy.