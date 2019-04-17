Eating produce that's in season is a great way to save money and be more creative in the kitchen!
From beetroot, cabbage and mushrooms there are a lot of amazing dishes you can create using seasonal produce.
Taking to Instagram below are some of the meals you can try at home.
Gujarati Stir-Fried Cabbage
According to the recipe developer, this is a simple dish made with crackled mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric and lemon juice. You can also add carrots to the dish to make it more colourful.
Egg and mushroom breakfast meal
Beetroot veggie meal
If you love beetroot, you can try this amazing vegetable smoothie bowl dish.