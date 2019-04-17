Warm your belly by cooking these satisfying autumn dishes using seasonal produce.

Eating produce that's in season is a great way to save money and be more creative in the kitchen!

From beetroot, cabbage and mushrooms there are a lot of amazing dishes you can create using seasonal produce.  

Taking to Instagram below are some of the meals you can try at home. 

Gujarati Stir-Fried Cabbage

According to the recipe developer, this is a simple dish made with crackled mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric and lemon juice. You can also add carrots to the dish to make it more colourful. 

Egg and mushroom breakfast meal
You can enjoy the taste, versatility and health benefits of fresh mushrooms this Autumn with this dish. 

You can make yourself the two egg omelette with scallions and cheddar cheese with a toasted whole grain English muffin topped with garlic butter mushrooms and lemony arugula on the side. 

Beetroot veggie meal 

If you love beetroot, you can try this amazing vegetable smoothie bowl dish. 