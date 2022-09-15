3 food hacks for surviving loadshedding

Nobody loves loadshedding. However, that does not mean you have to go hungry or settle for dry bread. Below, the team at Herbalife Nutrition shares tips and tricks that will help make your loadshedding experience a much less painful one.

Avocados, tomatoes, peppers, apples, bananas, pears, berries, peaches, plums, citrus fruits, carrots, cauliflower, melons, and pickles are all favourite snacks that can form part of a healthy balanced meal. l PEXELS/DANA TENTIS Explore nutritious no-cook meal ideas When the power’s been out for a few hours, the last thing you want to do is open and close the fridge and freezer too often. All you’ll do is allow precious cold air to escape. Instead, stock up on filling fruits and veggies that will be fine in a bowl on your countertop. Avocados, tomatoes, peppers, apples, bananas, pears, berries, peaches, plums, citrus fruits, carrots, cauliflower, melons, and pickles are all favourite snacks that can form part of a healthy balanced meal.

Plus, they taste even better if stored at room temperature. The best part is that you can use them to whip up delicious sandwiches, salads, and stir-fries in minutes. Make sure to stick to foods that can last a couple of days in the fridge and are easy to reheat. l PEXELS/THIEA ALHOZ Snack mindfully with clever prep We all look forward to a delicious meal at the end of the day. But with load shedding, it isn’t that simple. If, by luck, you have a couple of hours to cook at night – great!

As for the other days, meal prepping is key in ensuring you’ll have access to nutritious meals and snacks. Make sure to stick to foods that can last a couple of days in the fridge and are easy to reheat. You might even want to consider investing in a gas braai or stove to make cooking a breeze. l PEXELS/FRANCESCO PAGGIARO Non-electronic gadgets and appliances can help you stay on track Prepare for when the dark hits with a few load-shedding essentials in the form of gadgets and devices that will make your life easier and don’t need electricity.

Look out for things like a portable thermo cooler, non-electric slow cooker, manually-operated vegetable chopper, portable power bank, rechargeable lights, and solar lanterns that offer hours of light and charge during the day. That way, you’ll still be able to prepare and eat healthy meals, even without power. Electrical protectors,such as a surge protector plug, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), or the inverter will ensure that your appliances don’t take a beating. If your budget allows it, you might even want to consider investing in a gas braai or stove to make cooking a breeze. A portable camping stove with solid plates will also do the trick.

