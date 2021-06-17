3 foods that might help curb migraines

If you have ever experienced a migraine, you know it’s not a regular headache. A migraine is a severe headache, usually on one side of the head and often accompanied by nausea or light sensitivity. This is due to temporary changes in nerve conduction within the brain. A migraine causes inflammatory changes in the nerve cells that create pain.

It can paralyse your ability to function. Fortunately, there are some delicious and nutrient-rich foods that may help reduce or prevent it. Coffee Health experts say that although caffeine may trigger migraines in some people, when a migraine strikes, a few cups of coffee help relieve the pain. They reveal that caffeine is so effective at helping to shrink swollen blood vessels in the brain, it is one of the key ingredients (together with acetaminophen and aspirin) in over-the-counter migraine medicines.

Sweet potatoes Experts also reveal that sweet potatoes are high in anti-inflammatory nutrients like beta-carotene, as well as vitamin C, copper, manganese, niacin, potassium, vitamin B2, and vitamin B6. Inflammation has been linked to migraines, so it is never a bad idea to eat anti-inflammatory foods. Salmon