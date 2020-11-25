3 foods to absolutely avoid if you want clear, glowing skin this summer

It’s no secret that what you drink and eat can have an impact on your skin. With so much attention being paid to the foods you should and should not eat to support your skin, we take a look at some of the foods you should avoid if you want clear, glowing skin this summer. You will ask yourself, how can these foods affect your skin, and what are the alternatives that you can turn to instead? We went to find answers and got them from First Cry Parenting, who detailed that while the consequences of these foods may not be visible immediately, they do persistent and can cause damage in the long run. Dairy milk cheese

Cheese adds its own special, yummy flavour to regular foods, which is why many of us have a weakness for cheesy sandwiches and spreads. However, cheese made of cow’s milk can also be a trigger for skin problems such as acne. This is because cow’s milk is naturally infused with hormones from lactating cows, which can lead to hormone-induced acne. This is particularly so if you already have acne-prone skin or a history of lactose allergy in the family.

Eat this instead: Cashew cheese – it has no lactose and hence no risk of triggering skin problems. Plus, it can be used exactly like your regular cheese.

Coffee

It might be best to limit coffee whenever possible. Caffeine is a diuretic and this causes your body to lose water. The final result is that your skin seems dehydrated. In the long run, and with increasing amounts of consumption, the overall texture and health of your skin can get affected.

Drink this instead: Green tea (or other herbal teas).

Grilled meat

If you are a non-vegetarian, you probably love grilled, or as we call it in South Africa, braaied meat. It tastes amazing and makes a good change from regularly prepared meat in the Kadhai or cooker. However, please keep this in mind: when the meat is grilled for too long, it can create AGEs (advanced glycation end products). These products can be harmful to the skin and make it appear older. You know a piece of meat could have AGEs if it has a blackened finish.

Eat this instead: Italian meatballs made from wholesome cuts.