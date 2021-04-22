3 genius hacks that prevent cut fruit from turning brown

Whether it is a simple dish of sliced apple or an exotic tropical fruit salad, the vibrant colours of fresh fruit can be a feast for the eyes, as well as the stomach.

But unless you eat it right away, the oxygen in the air will react with enzymes in the cut surface of many types of fruit and, as a result, they will start to go brown around the edges before they even reach the plate.

It is no secret that a lot of us always have the same problems, with our fruits going bad when we leave them until another day. It becomes annoying when your fruit changes colour and has that brown unsightly look.

So, it is well worth taking a few easy steps to keep your fruit looking as fresh as the moment you sliced it.

But, how do you go about doing that? We went to find the answers and got them from WikiHow, which detailed that although brown fruit is still nutritious and safe to eat, sometimes the colour can appear unsightly and unappetising.

However, there are several natural ingredients you can use together to prevent your fruit from turning brown.

Using honey and water

Place your sliced fruit into a medium-sized bowl.

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 cup of slightly warm water. Honey will dissolve more easily in warm water than it will in cold water.

Pour the honey and water mixture over the fruit. Make sure that all fruit slices are completely covered with the honey and water mixture.

Allow the fruit slices to soak in the honey and water mixture for 30 seconds.

Drain the honey and water mixture from the bowl of fruit, or remove the fruit from the bowl. Your fruit slices will now appear bright and fresh-looking for up to 8 hours.

Using lemon juice and water

Place your fruit slices into a medium-sized bowl.

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 cup of water. If you are preparing multiple slices of fruit, double or triple the lemon juice and water amounts as needed, so all fruit slices can be completely submerged in the mixture.

Pour the lemon juice and water mixture over the fruit. Make sure that all the fruit slices are completely covered with the lemon juice and water mixture.

Allow the fruit to soak for a total of 5 minutes.

Drain the lemon juice and water mixture from the bowl of fruit, or transfer the fruit to another container. Your fruit slices will now appear fresh for up to several hours.

Using salt and water