3 healthy snacks to have when you're craving something salty

Unhealthy cravings suck because they will not go away until you satisfy them. Most of the time I crave salty and fatty foods. And much like the people on the sweet tooth side of the fence, my cravings can ruin my diet, big time So when I am craving something salty, I have to strategise to avoid a major pitfall. Whatever I choose to eat has to satisfy my junk food cravings, but not hinder my efforts to eat healthily. Why do we sometimes crave salty foods? Nutritionist Amelia Phillips says craving salty foods could be a sign of a mineral or electrolyte imbalance or a calcium or magnesium deficiency.

"If you've been used to having salty chips every day, it's a habit. The thing with salt is, the more you have, the more you need to satisfy the cravings. So you need to back off on the salt,” she said.

Phillips says popcorn is a good alternative - but if you preferred a healthier option, she advised eating cottage cheese and tomatoes drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

To help you satisfy your cravings without throwing in the towel on nutrition, below are also some of my favourite go-to alternatives to chips and other salty snacks.

Nuts

Adding unsalted nuts to your diet in moderation can be a great way to combat your salty cravings. Although they are high in fat and calories, they are great sources of proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, and fibre. Different nuts provide different nutrition benefits. You can mix them up to get the most variety and benefit.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast is a great healthy swop when you are craving salt. Avocados have numerous health benefits and can easily be added to many recipes. They also provide a great source of magnesium, a mineral that most people lack in their diet. Choose higher fibre bread to pair with it.

Popcorn

Popcorn is also a great option. You can eat a good amount of popcorn without overloading on calories. Where most of us go wrong is adding on the sugary and saturated fat-filled toppings.