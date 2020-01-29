If one of your intentions for the new year is to cook more often or to simply get more creative in the kitchen, these cookbooks are for you.

Cookbooks are a fantastic way to create your recipe collections so you can save the recipes you like.

Food Stories by Tebo and Lebo Ndala

In an interview with IOL late last-year, the twins mentioned that ‘Food Stories’ is their first recipe cookbook and it is their invitation to anyone who enjoys good food to join them on their journey.

“It’s our very first cookbook, which took bit over two years to create. We are beside ourselves, we are so happy and we are very proud of ourselves. We worked so hard on this book. The people we’ve met, the experiences we’ve had and the places we’ve had the pleasure to travel to inspire this book. This book is like our mini-memoir,” they said.

The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen by Mogau Seshoene

The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen cookbook celebrates South Africa’s heritage and culture with a focus on authentic traditional meals. It is one of her best selling cookbooks and it took second place in the Best First Cookbook category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Macau in China.

Culinary Quickies by Melanie Alafaci (nee Townsend)

Culinary Quickies is a cookbook with a little bit of humour, a little bit of food styling, lots of helpful hints and tricks and lots of advice on how to vary the recipes so that they are more versatile and we can cheat more when we cook. The cookbook was inspired by feedback that she received from her students and her readers on her blog.