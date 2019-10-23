3 popular food festivals around the world









Hawaii Food and Wine Festival. Picture: Instagram Okay, music festivals are awesome - but a food festival? It’s like a foodie’s dream come true: a microcosm of the culinary genius the world has to offer only a spoonful away. Who wouldn’t want to fill their belly with tasting menus from the world’s finest restaurateurs, get top culinary tips during demonstrations by top chefs, and mingle with food enthusiasts from all over the world? These food festivals feature some of the best cuisine from around the world, as well as highly esteemed chefs and wine and beer experts. Mark your calendars, book a flight, and start saving up for these amazing foodie destination events that are sure to be an experience of a lifetime. Dough-tossing demonstrations, educational classes and phenomenal pizza at Napoli Pizza Village. Picture: Instagram Napoli Pizza Village, Italy Once a year, the birthplace of pizza pays homage to its beloved dish with a dedicated, fortnight-long festival. Critically acclaimed pizzerias come from all corners of the world to test their recipes and compete in the World Pizza-making Championship, with categories including wood-fired, gluten-free and freestyle, and a jury of Michelin-starred chefs. Expect dough-tossing demonstrations, educational classes and some of the best pizza you’ve ever tasted in your life.

Sample seasonal menus from Michelin-starred mini kitchens at Taste of London. Picture: Instagram

Taste of London, UK

The Taste festivals have spread to Cape Town, Hong Kong and all over the globe but the London edition was the inaugural event and remains the most impressive.

Twice a year (so that visitors get to sample seasonal menus), this large-scale fair sets up shop in Regent’s Park to showcase creations from the world’s best chefs, sommeliers and mixologists. Michelin-starred mini kitchens dole out tasters of their favourite dishes, while live entertainment, masterclasses and award ceremonies punctuate proceedings. Stay at Gordon Ramsay’s York & Albany, a hotel slash restaurant that’s just a 2-minute walk from Regent’s Park.

Choose from over 300 events, including pop-ups and record-holding meals in Melbourne. Picture: Instagram

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival, Australia

Melbourne is a gastronomic melting pot of global cuisines, from Asian to Mediterranean fare and a whole lot of fusion. So it’s a fitting place to attend a food festival, and this 10-day celebration is one of the most prestigious. Each March, the most renowned restaurants in and around the city open their doors to curious epicureans, with over 300 events to choose from.

You can attend workshops led by the world’s greatest chefs, as well as food tours, cheese tastings and the festival’s famous "Longest Lunch" – a record-holding, three-course meal served on a 500-metre-long table. Stay at the Art Series - The Cullen, a luxury hotel close to the Prahran Market (a must-visit while you’re in town, where you’ll find the best seasonal produce in Victoria, and perhaps Australia).