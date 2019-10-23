Okay, music festivals are awesome - but a food festival? It’s like a foodie’s dream come true: a microcosm of the culinary genius the world has to offer only a spoonful away.
Who wouldn’t want to fill their belly with tasting menus from the world’s finest restaurateurs, get top culinary tips during demonstrations by top chefs, and mingle with food enthusiasts from all over the world?
These food festivals feature some of the best cuisine from around the world, as well as highly esteemed chefs and wine and beer experts. Mark your calendars, book a flight, and start saving up for these amazing foodie destination events that are sure to be an experience of a lifetime.
Napoli Pizza Village, Italy
Once a year, the birthplace of pizza pays homage to its beloved dish with a dedicated, fortnight-long festival. Critically acclaimed pizzerias come from all corners of the world to test their recipes and compete in the World Pizza-making Championship, with categories including wood-fired, gluten-free and freestyle, and a jury of Michelin-starred chefs.
Expect dough-tossing demonstrations, educational classes and some of the best pizza you’ve ever tasted in your life.