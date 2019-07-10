Honeycomb whisky Mocha. Picture from Instagram

It is not only the summer season that has the cocktail game on lock. Here are three cocktails you can try in the comfort of your own home that will keep you warm.

Costa Rica Tiramisu Martini

If you are a coffee and cocktail lover, this hits all the sweet spots.

Ingredients

1 x Nespresso Limited Edition Master Origin Costa Rica capsule extracted as a Ristretto (25ml)

Cup of ice

30ml white rum

20ml marsala wine

30ml light coconut milk

½tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Cocoa powder and Savoiardi biscuit, to serve

Method

Place ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Add coffee, rum, marsala, coconut milk, vanilla and salt.

Shake for a minute or two until combined.

Strain into a 235ml coupe glass. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve with a Savoiardi biscuit.

Notes: Rum can be substituted by vodka.

Make a non-alcoholic version by substituting the rum for orange juice and marsala for maple syrup.

Recipe by Cook Republic.

Honeycomb whisky Mocha

With the golden deliciousness of honeycomb, a dash of coffee and an indulgent slug of whisky, this Whisky Mocha will have those bleak winter days looking up in no time.

Ingredients

1 Crunchie Bar

¼ cup cream

½ cup milk

15-30ml brewed coffee, to taste

45ml whisky

Method

Chocolate syrup, whipped cream and crushed Crunchie, to garnish

Heat Crunchie Bar and cream together on a low heat until melted. Add milk and coffee and stir until hot. Take off heat. Let cool slightly, then add whisky and stir.

Pour chocolate syrup down the sides of glass and swirl. Add whisky mixture and top with whipped cream. Crumble crushed Crunchie on top, to garnish.

Recipe by Nikki Birrell.

Bourbon Strudle cocktail

This caramelised bourbon and apple cocktail is like winter pudding in a glass.

Ingredients

Easy apple syrup

1 apple

100ml water

100g caster sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Cocktail

50ml bourbon

20ml easy poached apple syrup

10ml lime juice

5ml chickpea brine or egg white

Ice

Kaffir lime powder and sliced apple, to garnish (optional)

Method

Apple syrup: Add all ingredients into a blender, blend and strain.

Cocktail: Add all ingredients, except the ice and garnishes, to a cocktail shaker and shake (this is called a “dry shake”), then pack with ice and wet shake. Fine strain into a short glass and garnish with kaffir lime powder and an apple slice, if using.

Recipe by Michael Ball.