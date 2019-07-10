It is not only the summer season that has the cocktail game on lock.
Here are three cocktails you can try in the comfort of your own home that will keep you warm.
Costa Rica Tiramisu Martini
If you are a coffee and cocktail lover, this hits all the sweet spots.
Ingredients
1 x Nespresso Limited Edition Master Origin Costa Rica capsule extracted as a Ristretto (25ml)
Cup of ice
30ml white rum
20ml marsala wine
30ml light coconut milk
½tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Cocoa powder and Savoiardi biscuit, to serve
Method
Place ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Add coffee, rum, marsala, coconut milk, vanilla and salt.
Shake for a minute or two until combined.
Strain into a 235ml coupe glass. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve with a Savoiardi biscuit.
Notes: Rum can be substituted by vodka.
Make a non-alcoholic version by substituting the rum for orange juice and marsala for maple syrup.
Recipe by Cook Republic.
Honeycomb whisky Mocha
With the golden deliciousness of honeycomb, a dash of coffee and an indulgent slug of whisky, this Whisky Mocha will have those bleak winter days looking up in no time.
Ingredients
1 Crunchie Bar
¼ cup cream
½ cup milk
15-30ml brewed coffee, to taste
45ml whisky
Method
Chocolate syrup, whipped cream and crushed Crunchie, to garnish
Heat Crunchie Bar and cream together on a low heat until melted. Add milk and coffee and stir until hot. Take off heat. Let cool slightly, then add whisky and stir.
Pour chocolate syrup down the sides of glass and swirl. Add whisky mixture and top with whipped cream. Crumble crushed Crunchie on top, to garnish.
Recipe by Nikki Birrell.
Bourbon Strudle cocktail
This caramelised bourbon and apple cocktail is like winter pudding in a glass.
Ingredients
Easy apple syrup
1 apple
100ml water
100g caster sugar
Pinch of ground cinnamon
Cocktail
50ml bourbon
20ml easy poached apple syrup
10ml lime juice
5ml chickpea brine or egg white
Ice
Kaffir lime powder and sliced apple, to garnish (optional)
Method
Apple syrup: Add all ingredients into a blender, blend and strain.
Cocktail: Add all ingredients, except the ice and garnishes, to a cocktail shaker and shake (this is called a “dry shake”), then pack with ice and wet shake. Fine strain into a short glass and garnish with kaffir lime powder and an apple slice, if using.
Recipe by Michael Ball.