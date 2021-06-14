3 tips on how to eat a cupcake properly this Cupcake Day

There’s nothing like cake to bring people together. This Cupcake Day spend some time with those you care about and raise vital funds to support people affected by dementia. This year Cupcake Day is on June 17, but you can host your day whenever it suits you best. This day is celebrated each year to raise money to help the fight against dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Whether you like to bake or simply show your support by purchasing cupcakes to munch, this is a great way to help people in your local community. Topped with everything from sprinkles to frosting to candies, cupcakes are delightful. They’re the perfect size for a one-person dessert - you never feel like you’ve eaten too much. They’re also not just for kids anymore; they can be dressed up to be served at the fanciest wedding or dressed down for casual get-togethers. Cupcakes are portable and easy to serve to a crowd. Everyone gets an equal share, so nobody feels they didn’t get enough. There’s no reason why someone would want to turn one down.

That said, there is no debate about the deliciousness of a cupcake, but there is some debate about how you should eat them. Biting into them from the side is fine, but it can lead to a messy facial. But by trying a few different methods, you can enjoy your treat and keep your dignity intact. How do you do that? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, which detailed the following tricks: Traditional eating style Unwrap the cupcake. Set it on a plate and peel the wrapper off slowly, trying to keep the cake itself upright. Leave the wrapper on the bottom of the cupcake to catch any crumbs as you eat.

Hold the cupcake between your thumb and forefinger. This will give you the best grip as you chow down. Make sure you don’t squeeze too hard and squish the cake, though.

Take small bites out of the sides of the cupcake. Lift the cupcake to your mouth and take tiny bites, trying not to get frosting on your nose or upper lip. Keep going in towards the centre until your cupcake is nothing but a memory. Sandwich eating style